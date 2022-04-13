Fees from a new BBC drama starring Sean Bean that was filmed in Hemel Hempstead will be donated to homelessness charities.

Bellway’s The Foundry in Hemel Hempstead has donated its filming fees to charity after the BBC used its location to film scenes for a new drama series.

Donations of £500 were made to Herts Young Homeless and Emmaus Hertfordshire after the BBC filmed at Bellway’s North London’s development for an upcoming series.

Bellway Sales Manager Zoe Dobbs, at The Foundry development in Hemel Hempstead with representatives from Herts Young Homeless and Emmaus Hertfordshire.

The new show, Marriage, will feature Game of Thrones’ Sean Bean and Unforgotten star Nicola Walker.

Money will also be given to Bellway’s national charity partner Cancer Research UK.

Zoe Dobbs, sales manager for Bellway North London, said: “We were delighted to welcome the BBC to our development and even more delighted that we can use the filming fee to help those in need within the county of Hertfordshire where we’re building new homes.”

Zoe Dobbs, at The Foundry development in Hemel Hempstead giving donations to charity representatives.

Business and development manager from Emmaus Hertfordshire, Gemma Beckett, said: “Our social enterprise which recycles and up-cycles furniture funds a large portion of our costs, but the support of businesses like Bellway is vital in enabling us to continue to help more of those in greatest need and we are hugely grateful for this generous donation.”

The charity Herts Young Homeless supports vulnerable people within Hertfordshire.

Corporate partnerships officer, Maureen Bridger, said: “Without the support we receive from wonderful supporters like Bellway, we simply wouldn’t be able to sustain our vital, life-changing services across Hertfordshire.