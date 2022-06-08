A father from Watford is training for a sponsored swim in August which will raise money for a charity in Hemel Hempstead.

Vinay Lalsodagar’s daughter Aliyana has been going to The Playskill Charity and has been receiving physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech and language therapy sessions.

The Playskill Charity, which operates in Watford and Hemel Hempstead, provides parent and child term-time groups for pre-school children with special physical needs.

Vinay Lalsodagar is swimming Lake Windermere after being inspired his daughter.

The 14-month-old Aliyanna missed developmental milestones which has seen her undergo what her father says are “endless medical appointments and testing”.

Vinay was inspired to challenge himself to swim 20km in the open waters of Lake Windermere by Aliyana’s strength and determination.

Vinay said: “She has been working hard, pushing herself every single day, and does so with a light that shines so much love, life, and laughter.”

Aliyana, 14 months, goes to The Playskills Charity.

He said: “With this, Aliyana has inspired and motived us to initiate this challenge and fundraiser, where we, too, push ourselves to be stronger than we think.”

Aliyana’s parents, Nihal and Vinay have not let their daughter’s development become her identity and have been driven to give her a fulfilled life.

Charity’s volunteers are described as “angels sent down for children like Aliyana” who have been a “lifeline" and created a community of support for Nihal and Vinay.

The initial goal was £2,000, but thanks to the overwhelming support Vinay has received, the total has come to £13,000 in three weeks.