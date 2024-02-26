Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of 34-year-old Hemel Hempstead woman, who went to hospital with a suspected cold and died weeks later, are running a marathon n her memory.

Alicia Whelan took herself to A&E, expecting to leave that day.

But she was instead admitted with suspected pneumonia before doctor diagnosed her with a rare hyper-inflammatory disorder.

Alicia's family are devastated by her sudden death. Image: Amelia Troughton-Smith / SWNS

Alicia was moved to another hospital where a decision was taken to put her into a coma.

But her life support was turned off after a week when medics ruled there was no brain activity.

Devastated relatives are running a marathon in Alicia's memory.

Cousin Amelia Troughton-Smith said: “Alicia was the life and soul of every room. She was bubbly, funny, and kept us all laughing, even when she was ill.

Alicia Whelan, 34, sadly died after being diagnosed with a rare hyper-inflammatory disorder following a trip to A&E. Image: Amelia Troughton-Smith / SWNS

“She was like a sister to all of us, even though we were cousins [It's] a totally tragic and quick end to a life I always thought we would have by our sides."

Alicia, a lettings manager, took herself to Watford General Hospital in October after a long period of lethargy.

She thought she would have a quick check-up and be on her way, Amelia said - but was instead admitted with suspected pneumonia.

Doctors prescribed her antibiotics but decided to run more tests when her condition did not improve.

Alicia discharged herself and moved to Luton and Dunstable University Hospital to be closer to family.

It was there she was diagnosed with a rare hyper-inflammatory disorder hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) - a rare immune disorder where the body reacts inappropriately to a ‘trigger’, usually an infection.

It can result in multi-organ failure.

Doctors told Alicia's family on November 5 an induced coma might help her condition, to which they agreed.

She was taken to College Hospital London when the disease resulted in Alicia going into multiple organ failure.

Alicia was taken for a head scan - which showed she was clinically brain dead.

A decision was taken to take her off life support on November 12, after her family said goodbye.

Amelia said: “Our world crumbled. I don't think my aunt will ever recover from this.

“There was no warning. She was never really ill. [She] visited A&E in October due to a cold that wouldn’t budge, feeling lethargic and generally just not right in herself.

"My aunt, she can't process it. She doesn't understand how this happened. We will try to pick her up as much as we can. She's trying her best.”

In a cruel twist, Alicia’s brother welcomed a baby boy just a week after she died - who she was looking forward to meeting as she did not have kids of her own.

Amelia and her brother Jacob Troughton-Smith felt useless after the sudden loss of their cousin.

The pair, from Luton, have since decided they want to raise awareness for her disease - participating in a half marathon in Richmond, south-west London, on May 19.

Their aim is to raise £3,000 for Histio UK, a charity funding research into immune system disorders.

Amelia said: “Her passing has had a huge impact on so many and unfortunately we will never heal from the shock of our tragic loss caused by HLH.”