News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Family-run business opens fifth nursery in Leverstock Green

It took six months to get the newest Old MacDonald’s Day Nursery ready for children

By Olivia Preston
Monday, 12th September 2022, 1:03 pm

A new nursery in Leverstock Green has welcomed its first students after its doors opened last month.

Old MacDonald’s Day Nursery has bespoke rooms where children can play and learn.

The nursery, based at Leverstock Green Primary School on Green Lane in Hemel Hempstead, is for children aged three months to five years.

Pictured: Indoor soft play area decorated with jungle wallpaper.

Most Popular

There is a jungle-themed soft play area with hideouts and beanbags, a wooden adventure playground and a barn-style space for learning and creative activities.

The nursery has an artificial grass garden equipped with farmyard animal toys and trikes.

Read More

Read More
More than half of homes in Dacorum have poor energy efficiency ratings amid warn...

Director Mandy Selwood said: “We are a family-run business and will soon be celebrating being established for 25 years. I am passionate about childcare and providing the very best for the children and our valued team, some of whom have been with us more than 20 years.”

Old MacDonald’s Day Nursery opened its door at the end of August.

The other locations are in Bovingdon, Chorleywood, Latimer and Chandler’s Cross.

Leverstock GreenHemel HempsteadGreen Lane