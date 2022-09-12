A new nursery in Leverstock Green has welcomed its first students after its doors opened last month.

Old MacDonald’s Day Nursery has bespoke rooms where children can play and learn.

The nursery, based at Leverstock Green Primary School on Green Lane in Hemel Hempstead, is for children aged three months to five years.

Pictured: Indoor soft play area decorated with jungle wallpaper.

There is a jungle-themed soft play area with hideouts and beanbags, a wooden adventure playground and a barn-style space for learning and creative activities.

The nursery has an artificial grass garden equipped with farmyard animal toys and trikes.

Director Mandy Selwood said: “We are a family-run business and will soon be celebrating being established for 25 years. I am passionate about childcare and providing the very best for the children and our valued team, some of whom have been with us more than 20 years.”

Old MacDonald’s Day Nursery opened its door at the end of August.