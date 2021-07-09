Family of diabetic Hemel schoolgirl appeal for public's help to raise money for life-changing insulin pump

The family of a diabetic schoolgirl from Hemel Hempstead is appealing for the public's help to raise the £4,500 needed for a life-changing insulin pump.

Grace Prbyzyblski, who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes when she eight, currently suffers at least four to five hypoglycaemic attacks a week.

The 11-year-old is unable to do many of the normal things she wants to do due to these attacks.

An insulin pump, a small electronic device that gives your body the regular insulin it needs throughout the day and night, could help control her Type 1 diabetes.

But funding restrictions mean only those who fulfil strict criteria receive a health service insulin pump, so Grace's aunt Hollie set up a fundraising page to help raise the £4,500 needed.

Hollie said: "As time has gone on she has had many hypoglycaemic attacks and is at risk of going into a diabetic coma at any time.

"She has to have set meal times at specific hours otherwise her sugar levels will drop to a dangerously low number.

Grace

"She has visited the dietician and is on the highest recommended dose of insulin for her age, but it is now getting harder to control.

"She is recommended to have an insulin pump inserted. This would help her manage her blood sugar levels, get warnings when her sugar levels are low.

"It will also mean she won’t have to inject as much and she could also tailor her meal times.

"During a recent school trip she had many hypo attacks, one resulting in having to miss a day of activities as she had to go to hospital as her blood sugars dropped so low.

"She is unable to partake in regular activities kids her age can do as she is so unwell a lot of the time.

"If she doesn’t eat at a set amount of time and the right amount this results in her blood sugars dropping again and having another attack.

"She has been told it’s getting harder to control and as she is only young this is very worrying.

"The insulin pump she requires is £3,000 and then £1,500 to get the relevant equipment for the pump to work, the £1,500 is yearly but that is doable, it's just the start up that we want to support them with."