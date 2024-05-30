Families and friends come together as Hertfordshire police force welcomes 19 new officers into its folds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hertfordshire Constabulary has welcomed 19 new officers at a ceremony marking the end of their initial training.

The new team of recruits consist of an ex-army intelligence officer, a former hairdresser, a warehouse controller, a customer service assistant, a nursery practitioner, a teaching assistant, three former police staff members and an RAF air traffic controller.

Family and friends of the officers joined the celebration at police headquarters in Welwyn Garden City where the new recruits were presented with certificates by Chief Constable Charlie Hall, with other senior officers and trainers in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Constable Charlie Hall said: “Congratulations to all of you for completing your training. You will be visiting people when something significant is happening in their lives and it’s important that they have a positive experience with the police. I know you will build on the strong relationships we have with our communities and will make a real impact to the people of Hertfordshire by keeping them safe. I wish you all the best as you embark on your new careers.”

The force has welcomed 19 new officers.

Five of the officers will be based in North Herts, three in Cheshunt, two in Three Rivers, two in Watford, two in Stevenage, two in East Herts, one in St Albans, one in Broxbourne and one in Hemel Hempstead.

The force is continuing to take on new recruits.

To apply for a career with Hertfordshire Constabulary visit the force’s career webpage.