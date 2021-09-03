Fallen tree blocks Berkhamsted canal

A canal in Berkhamsted was blocked after a tree fell in the wind on Sunday (April 25).

A man contacted Hemel Today after seeing the large tree blocking the canal near the Old Mill pub in Berkhamsted.

No one was injured in the incident, which was dealt with by the Canal and River Trust's response team.

The witness said: "A large tree has fallen onto a barge and blocked the canal located at the old Mill pub in Berkhamsted! The boat is still afloat but no barges can pass either way.

"A model sloth has been crushed! No one was hurt although the boat cannot move."

A spokesperson for The Canal and River Trust said: "The Trust has a response team that can react to such events as and when required. They became aware of a windblown tree, which was dealt with by out of hours team immediately.