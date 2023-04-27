Fabulous Rothschild head gamekeeper's cottage near Tring goes on the market for just under £1.3m

The property is in the sought-after village of Wigginton

This extended former head gamekeeper’s cottage, nestled in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty near Tring, has just gone on the market for £1,275,000.Westwood Cottage is a five-bedroom semi-detached property in Wigginton, home to the world-famous Champneys health spa.

It has been a much-loved family home for the current owners for nearly 30 years, and is advertised for sale on Zoopla.

This marvellous home retains an abundance of Rothschild character and charm and offers versatile and flexible accommodation, with five bedrooms, three bathrooms, one reception room, a mature and enchanting private garden and panoramic views.

There is also the opportunity to join in the ownership of a parcel of land, around one acre, to the front of the two properties, sharing the title 50/50 with the neighbours.

The property is not listed and all mains services are connected. Early viewing can be arranged by appointment with estate agents Cesare & Co.

