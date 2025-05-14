Ex Herts Police officer had sex in uniform while on duty with woman he met on swingers website

A former Hertfordshire Police officer has been named after a misconduct panel concluded he had sex in uniform while on duty with a woman he met on a swingers website.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Stuart Greaney met the woman, known as Ms A, on a website called FabSwingers and visited her home on 16 June 2023, when he was on duty in full police uniform.

With his shift due to finish at 3pm, he arrived at the woman’s house shortly before 2.30pm and had sex with her before leaving twenty minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Greaney admitted to knowing Ms A and having gone to her home, he denied that he intended to “engage in a sexual encounter” and denied having sex with her.

Hertfordshire Constabulary. Credit: Will Durrant/LDRS

A police misconduct panel, however, found that Ms A’s description of events included details “she would otherwise have been unaware of if sex had not taken place”. They concluded on the balance of probabilities that the pair had consensual sex on the date in question.

Greaney, who joined Hertfordshire police in 2022, would have been dismissed without notice had he not already resigned from the force in June 2024. He is now barred from policing.

The panel’s report concluded Greaney’s actions amounted to gross misconduct, and said: “His behaviour was intentional and deliberate. It involved sexual impropriety whilst on duty for his own sexual gratification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was stark and highly culpable behaviour and is … highly damaging to public confidence in the police.

“Not only does it deny the public of his vigilance and fellow officers his assistance if required, but it deeply offends when the public interest is taken account of.”

Greaney admitted that FabSwingers was “not really to meet people to have a relationship, but with the intent to participate in consensual sex”.

The panel’s report said: “Later, when [Greaney] stopped seeing [Ms A], he seemingly sought out other women on the dating site, at this Ms A informed the panel she felt used and angry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greaney had said he was “ashamed and apologetic”, but the panel said there was “limited, if any, insight or expressions of concern as to how his actions would impact on public confidence in the police”.