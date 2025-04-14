Ex Herts police officer accused of misconduct after allegedly engaging in “sexual activity” while on duty
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Stuart Greaney, who has since left his role as a Police Constable with Hertfordshire Constabulary, is accused of visiting the woman’s home and engaging in “consensual … sexual activity” with her.
The former officer faced a misconduct hearing on Friday. The panel will consider whether Greaney breached the standards of professional behaviour for honesty and integrity, and whether his alleged actions amounted to “discreditable conduct”.
A publicity notice published in advance of the misconduct hearing said: “It is alleged that PC Greaney has met a female member of the public on the internet, their interaction was consensual and sexualised.
“It is alleged that PC Greaney has attended the females [sic] home address whilst on duty and engaged in sexual activity with her.”