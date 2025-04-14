Ex Herts police officer accused of misconduct after allegedly engaging in “sexual activity” while on duty

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Hertfordshire police officer has been accused of misconduct after he allegedly met a woman on the internet and had “sexual activity” with her while he was on duty.

Stuart Greaney, who has since left his role as a Police Constable with Hertfordshire Constabulary, is accused of visiting the woman’s home and engaging in “consensual … sexual activity” with her.

The former officer faced a misconduct hearing on Friday. The panel will consider whether Greaney breached the standards of professional behaviour for honesty and integrity, and whether his alleged actions amounted to “discreditable conduct”.

A publicity notice published in advance of the misconduct hearing said: “It is alleged that PC Greaney has met a female member of the public on the internet, their interaction was consensual and sexualised.

“It is alleged that PC Greaney has attended the females [sic] home address whilst on duty and engaged in sexual activity with her.”