Elderly man suffers serious injuries being hit by a vehicle in Hemel Hempstead

Police rushed to Figtree Hill, Hemel on Saturday morning after an elderly man reportedly suffered a medical episode in the street before being hit by a vehicle. He was taken to hospital for treatment where he was deemed to have suffered serious injuries. ss The road closure was lifted at 9.35am.