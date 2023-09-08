News you can trust since 1858
Elated Hemel schoolgirl Freya completes her virtual channel swim charity challenge

Teenager Freya Booth is hoping to raise £4,980 so she can join an international voluntary project to Costa Rica in 2025.
By Bev Creagh
Published 8th Sep 2023, 13:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 13:46 BST
Hemel schoolgirl Freya Booth who has just completed a virtual channel swim to raise money for a voluntary expedition to Costa Rica in 2025Hemel schoolgirl Freya Booth who has just completed a virtual channel swim to raise money for a voluntary expedition to Costa Rica in 2025
Hemel schoolgirl Freya Booth who has just completed a virtual channel swim to raise money for a voluntary expedition to Costa Rica in 2025

And she started her fundraising with a splash – following poignantly in the strokes of her late cousin Vicki Eastaugh, who completed a similar swimathon only weeks after completing chemo to try to beat the breast cancer she tragically succumbed to aged just 26.

Proud mum, paraplanner Charli Okey, was so delighted with Freya’s achievement that she posted a jubilatory message on her daughter’s GoFundMe page proclaiming: “And that's a wrap! Virtual channel swum . . . all 34,149 meters over 1,361 lengths, with 11,145 calories burned and more than 21 hours in the pool.”

The four week expedition to Costa Rica will involve community projects like constructing a special educational needs centre, a playground or even installing a clean water supply.

Hemel Hempstead School pupil Freya Booth who has a feast of fundraising ideas to help her fulfil her dream of going to Costa RicaHemel Hempstead School pupil Freya Booth who has a feast of fundraising ideas to help her fulfil her dream of going to Costa Rica
Hemel Hempstead School pupil Freya Booth who has a feast of fundraising ideas to help her fulfil her dream of going to Costa Rica
Freya – who’s in Year 9 at Hemel Hempstead School – describes it as “the opportunity of a lifetime” and hopes it will help her learn more about the world, experience a different culture and master some basic skills while simultaneously understanding how important it is to improve living standards globally.

She says: “I’ll also be working on environmental and conservation projects to help protect wildlife and the natural landscapes of Costa Rica.”

Charli believes the trip will be truly life changing for Freya: "Knowing my daughter she will get totally stuck in and love every moment.”

The enterprising teen has lots of other fundraising ideas up her sleeve including cake sales, lawn mowing, car cleaning and asking local businesses for sponsorship.

> Help Freya achieve her target on her fundraising page.