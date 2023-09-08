Hemel schoolgirl Freya Booth who has just completed a virtual channel swim to raise money for a voluntary expedition to Costa Rica in 2025

And she started her fundraising with a splash – following poignantly in the strokes of her late cousin Vicki Eastaugh, who completed a similar swimathon only weeks after completing chemo to try to beat the breast cancer she tragically succumbed to aged just 26.

Proud mum, paraplanner Charli Okey, was so delighted with Freya’s achievement that she posted a jubilatory message on her daughter’s GoFundMe page proclaiming: “And that's a wrap! Virtual channel swum . . . all 34,149 meters over 1,361 lengths, with 11,145 calories burned and more than 21 hours in the pool.”

The four week expedition to Costa Rica will involve community projects like constructing a special educational needs centre, a playground or even installing a clean water supply.

Freya – who’s in Year 9 at Hemel Hempstead School – describes it as “the opportunity of a lifetime” and hopes it will help her learn more about the world, experience a different culture and master some basic skills while simultaneously understanding how important it is to improve living standards globally.

She says: “I’ll also be working on environmental and conservation projects to help protect wildlife and the natural landscapes of Costa Rica.”

Charli believes the trip will be truly life changing for Freya: "Knowing my daughter she will get totally stuck in and love every moment.”

The enterprising teen has lots of other fundraising ideas up her sleeve including cake sales, lawn mowing, car cleaning and asking local businesses for sponsorship.