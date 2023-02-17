A teacher from Boxmoor was proud to receive her MBE from King Charles at Windsor Castle.

Yvonne Davis was honoured with the award for services to education in June 2022 – the year of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

And on February 14 she was handed the insignia by His Majesty the King.

Yvonne Davis with her insignia

Yvonne also attended the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey, describing it as “illuminating, emotional and reflective".

Yvonne has served 44 years in education as a teacher, primary school advisor, Ofsted Inspector and headteacher in Hertfordshire.

Despite retiring in 2020 she continues to support schools, coach future school leaders, mentors university students and is the founder of the charity Icane Foundation empowering children, young people and families to broaden their opportunities and achieve their goals.