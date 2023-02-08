East of England ambulance workers have voted to join the national strikes after 86% of those polled voted for action.

The Trust, which includes Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire on its patch, is the only ambulance service in England which so far has not taken part in the strikes.

Almost 1,000 ambulance workers have now voted to strike across the East of England with paramedics, emergency medical technicians, call handlers and other staff set to walk out in the region.

East of England ambulance staff will be joining the picket lines later this month - Stock image Richard Ponter

Workers across the ambulance service voted to strike over the Government’s imposed 4 per cent pay award and are furious over the Government’s apparent attempts to ‘smear’ them over life and limb cover on strike days.

The GMB union will now meet with reps in the coming days to discuss potential strike dates.

Lola McEvoy, GMB Organiser, said: "East of England was the only ambulance trust in the country not to have been on strike – that will now change.

“As industrial action spreads to all corners of England, the Scottish and Welsh Governments have begun constructive talks with the GMB Union and seen walk outs suspended.

“Ministers in England don't seem to want to listen, leaving NHS workers and the English public being treated like second class citizens.

"It's simple - talk pay now and make a decent offer for this year. Our members and the public are waiting."

The next planned day of action in England is February 20 with East of England yet to set a date for their strike.