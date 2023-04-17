Dumping rubbish in Dacorum costs flytippers from Hemel Hempstead and Luton almost £6k in fines

Four fly tippers have been fined a total of £2,706 after being prosecuted by Dacorum Borough Council. They were also ordered to pay costs of £2,134.92 and victim surcharges of £988.

The cases were heard at St Albans Magistrates' Court on April 12 with a further case adjoined until May.

Jose Brinca of Friesan Close, Luton, Gary Davison of Walters Court, Watford, Kelsey Owens of Hilltop, Redbourn and Constantin-Stefan Galca of Heacham Close, Luton, were all convicted after pleading guilty to either the unauthorised deposit of controlled waste or failing in their householder duty of care to transfer waste to an authorised person.

The offences occurred in both rural and urban locations around the borough.

Brinca and Davison were caught on covert cameras installed by the council at Coles Lane Flamstead on 29 and 30 June 2022 and at Barnes Lane, Kings Langley on 27 August 2022 respectively. Items dumped included at the Coles Lane tips a large pile of assorted furniture and in Barnes Lane 20 sacks of rubble and soil.

Owens and Galca pleaded guilty to failing to transfer their household waste correctly to an authorised waste company or carrier. Following investigations of each flytip, namely a tipper truck load of household clearance waste was found in Guinery Grove and a large pile of mixed domestic waste at Holtsmere End Lane, Hemel Hempstead.

The waste was traced back to residential properties in Bennetts End, Hemel Hempstead and Luton, for which the two individuals were responsible at the time.

Details of the fines are as follows:

Jose Brinca - fine: £1,846, costs: £1,784.92, victim surcharge £ 738: Total: £4,368.92

Kelsey Owens - fine: £320, costs: £350, Victim Surcharge £34: Total: £704

Gary Davison - fine: £300, no costs, victim surcharge £120: Total: £420

Constaintin–Stefan Galca - fine: £240, no costs, victim surcharge: £96 .

> Fly tipping is defined as an 'illegal deposit of any waste on to land that does not have a licence to accept it'. Tipping a mattress, electrical items or a bin bag full of rubbish in the street causes a local nuisance and makes an area look ugly and run down.