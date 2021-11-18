Drivers warned after rise in thefts from vehicles in Dacorum

Drivers are being advised to take steps to protect their vehicles following an increase in items being stolen across Hertfordshire.

Over the last two weeks more than 30 offences of tools being stolen from vans were recorded across the county, with East Herts and Broxbourne being the main areas targeted.

Thieves have also been targeting insecure vehicles and those with items left in them - with increased numbers of offences in Dacorum and St Albans.

Police

Inspector Nicki Dean from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Crime Reduction Team said: “Thieves are always looking for an opportunity and anything valuable left in a vehicle, either tools, cash, phones or even a bag can encourage them to break in.

“There are a number of steps you can take to help prevent your van from being targeted. Simplest of all – remember to properly lock it and double check before you leave it.

“Never leave any valuables visible. Even if you know that there is nothing valuable in your jacket pocket or file left on the seat, a thief may try their luck.

“You should remove tools from your van when left over night and if this isn’t possible, fit a tool safe and ensure it is fully secured with good quality locks.”

Further steps you can take to keep you property safe:

- Remove tools from your van when left over night

- If removal of tools is not possible, fit a tool safe and ensure it is fully secured with good quality locks

- Consider parking your van close to a hedge or wall in order to restrict access for anyone trying to get inside

- Engrave or mark tools and their boxes with your postcode and house number

- Fit additional locks external locks to van doors.

More advice on vehicle security can be found on the Hertfordshire Police website.

If you have information about the tool thefts, report information online, or call 101. If a crime is in progress or someone’s life is in danger, call 999 immediately.