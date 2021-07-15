Driver cut from vehicle and taken to hospital after collision in Hemel

A man was cut of a car and taken to hospital after a collision in Hemel Hempstead earlier today (Thursday, July 15).

Hertfordshire Police the fire service and ambulance service were all called to the two vehicle collision involving a Toyota Prius and a silver Ford Transit.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Police were called at 1.27pm today to reports of a collision in Queensway, Hemel Hempstead.

Stock image

"Two vehicles were involved – a black Toyota Prius and a silver Ford Transit.

"The ambulance service and the fire and rescue service were also called.

"The driver of the Toyota had to be cut out of the vehicle and he was taken to hospital.

"Road closures were put in place until about 4.20pm while the incident was dealt with.

"Recovery was arranged for the Toyota."

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "An ambulance attended a road traffic collision on the junction of Warners End Road and Leighton Buzzard Road in Hemel Hempstead just after 2.30pm.

"An adult man was transported to Watford General Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at 2:40pm today.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue said: "Two fire engines from Hemel Hempstead Fire Station were sent to the scene, where one person was trapped in a vehicle.