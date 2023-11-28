Dragons Apprentice Challenge in Dacorum

In Dacorum, community involvement isn't just a buzzword; it's a way of life. One remarkable initiative that exemplifies this spirit is the Dragons Apprentice Challenge. So, what exactly is this challenge, and why is it creating such a buzz in our community?

The Dragons Apprentice Challenge is an annual event that brings together a unique collaboration of charities, schools, and businesses in a bid to raise funds and support local causes. It's a powerful platform where students from local schools team up with business "dragons" to come up with creative fundraising ideas that will benefit local charities. The challenge not only teaches the students valuable life skills but also instils in them a sense of social responsibility and philanthropy.

This year, the excitement is palpable as a diverse mix of charities, schools, and businesses have come together to make a difference in our community. The challenge not only showcases the entrepreneurial spirit of our young minds but also demonstrates the strong sense of unity and purpose that defines Dacorum.

Community Action Dacorum (CAD) has been an active participant in this challenge, rallying its team to raise funds for local causes. Recently, they organized a spooktacular Halloween event that saw enthusiastic participants work together to raise funds for CAD's initiatives. More recently they arranged a Christmas event where visitors could have their pictures taken with Elsa from Disney's’ Frozen, in return for a donation. Just a couple of examples of how the Dragons Apprentice Challenge is igniting the spirit of imagination and creativity. Also teaching the valuable lesson of turning ideas into actions and results.

The Winning Dragons Team

The Challenge isn't just about raising money though; it's about fostering connections. The collaboration between schools, businesses, and charities strengthens the bonds within our community and sets an inspiring example for future generations. It's a reminder that we all have a role to play in making our community a better place.

As the Dragons Apprentice Challenge gains momentum, it illustrates that when we come together with a shared vision of giving, we can accomplish great things.

If you are interested in making a difference, contact the Volunteer Centre today! You can call us on 01442 247209 or email [email protected]. You can also visit us in the Roundhouse, the round building outside Boots in Hemel town centre. We are open Monday to Friday from 10 am to 3 pm.

