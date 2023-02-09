Dozens of parking tickets were handed out in Dacorum every day in the first half of 2022, new figures reveal.

Penalty Charge Notices are issued when drivers break parking regulations, such as by parking on double yellow lines.

Figures obtained by Churchill Motor Insurance through Freedom of Information requests show 4,644 penalty charge notices were handed out by Dacorum Borough Council over six months to June 2022 – equivalent to 26 each day.

Parking notices, photo from Jonathan Brady/ PA Images

This was a fall from 29 per day across the whole of 2021 – although seasonal variations and coronavirus lockdowns may have contributed.

Nicholas Mantel, head of Churchill Motor Insurance, said: “Motorists across Britain are regularly being caught out by increased and sometimes complicated parking restrictions.

“We would encourage drivers to always check parking signs carefully to ensure they avoid any expensive fines.

“If motorists do receive a parking fine, they have 28 days to pay it or appeal to an independent tribunal.”

Among councils that provided data, the figures show a rise in the number of parking fines, from 17,500 in 2021 to 19,600 in the first half of 2022.

The figures show Dacorum Borough Council brought in £139,174 during this period from penalty charge notices – or £773 a day.

This was a fall from £842 a day.

The figures further show £687,193 has been collected by Dacorum Borough Council from parking tickets from the start of 2020 to June 2022.

The RAC Foundation said parking rules are there for a reason – but added "over-enthusiastic parking enforcement" may be a factor.

Steve Gooding, director of the organisation, said: “Whichever way they turn and wherever they decide to stop, on-street and off-street, drivers are faced with the threat of parking sanctions.

“Between the 20,000 tickets issued by councils daily and the 30,000 dished out by private parking companies, motorists are seemingly facing a positive flurry of fines and charges – around one every two seconds.”

A spokesperson for the Local Government Association, who represent councils in England and Wales, said: “Income raised through on-street parking charges and parking fines is spent on running parking services.