Doorbell camera captures meteor lighting up Bovingdon sky

Some people mistook the meteor for a jumbo jet

By Olivia Preston
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 3:46pm

A doorbell camera in Bovingdon captured a video of a meteor hurtling through the sky across England last night (January 9).

Resident Amy Dowse’s CCTV camera picked up the phenomena as it flew through the night sky at 8.01pm.

The Met Office was inundated with videos and reports of the shining object flying across the clear sky after it asked Twitter users for footage of the spectacle.

A still from the meteor video - Credit: @amydowse on Twitter
Reports of sightings were made from Hertfordshire, Wolverhampton, London and Northamptonshire.

