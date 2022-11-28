Owner JJ Coughtrey said: “It is a tradition we do every year here at JJ’s for our loyal customers to have a Christmas picture of their dog once they have had a groom and to go home with a present from Santa Paws.” He added: “We also open it to all of the residents of Dacorum if they wanted to come and get a picture in the Grotto, we don’t charge but we do ask for a charity donation.”