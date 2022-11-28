Doggy Santa’s grotto opens in Hemel Hempstead dog groomers for festive snaps
The grotto is now open
A Hemel Hempstead dog grooming business has opened its doggy grotto for customers to take a festive picture of their pampered pups.
JJ’s Grooming Services, on Wootton Drive, annually sets up the grotto for customers to snap their pets in after they have been groomed.
Owner JJ Coughtrey said: “It is a tradition we do every year here at JJ’s for our loyal customers to have a Christmas picture of their dog once they have had a groom and to go home with a present from Santa Paws.” He added: “We also open it to all of the residents of Dacorum if they wanted to come and get a picture in the Grotto, we don’t charge but we do ask for a charity donation.”
JCDR Dog Rescue, an animal shelter that find new homes for rescued dogs, will benefit from the donations from visitors.Those wanting to take some picture are asked to message the business Facebook to get booked in.