Local charity DENS is appealing for your help to support Dacorum' s homeless this winter.

Wade Dingle, head of community services at DENS, is calling on the public to help the charity provide warmth, food and support to the most vulnerable people in the community.

Donations to the winter appeal will help the homeless across Dacorum:

Wade Dingle, head of community services

> £12 could pay for a hot Christmas dinner for six socially isolated or homeless people at the DENS Day Centre

> £25 could pay for a 1-2-1 counselling session for someone struggling with their mental health

> £40 could pay for a food parcel to feed a family for three days

> £65 could pay for two homeless people to access the DENS emergency Crash Pad accommodation on a cold winter night.

"DENS gives vital food provisions to struggling households and brings people out of the cold into our warm and welcoming hostel.

"We’re preparing to support more people than ever this winter, but we need your help to do this.

"We’re asking for help to support local people facing crisis."