DENS Foodbank in Hemel Hempstead has relocated from The Hub to a new location in the town.

The foodbank, which is open Monday to Friday from 10am till 1pm, is now at Dacre House, 19 Hillfield Road. Parking is available outside the building.

If you are in need of emergency food, click here to find out how you can access the service.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DENS Foodbank is now at Dacre House

To donate items to the Foodbank, these items are on DENS’ ‘High Needs List’:

> Christmas chocolates

> Selection boxes

> Nuts

DENS Foodbank in Hemel Hempstead has relocated

> Savoury crackers

> Gravy

> Biscuits

> Sponge puddings

> Custard

> Long life milk

> Men’s toiletry gift sets

> Disposable roasting trays

> Tin foil

> Deodorants

> Washing up liquid (small)

> 2-in-1 shampoo

> Long life carrier bags.

DENS aim is to be the first port of call for people in Dacorum who are facing homelessness, poverty and social exclusion; to support and empower them to take the next positive step in their lives.

The charity ensures individuals have access to temporary and short-term accommodation, and individuals and families have access to emergency food and provisions.

DENS integrated services include:

Day Centre – providing a daytime community-based setting, providing expert 1-2-1 advice, where anyone is welcome to drop in, have a shower, a hot meal, some clean clothes, as well as some company.

Open Space – providing a community space where people can socialise, be creative, develop their skills and seek advice.

The Elms – a 44-bed hostel providing emergency and short-term accommodation

DENS Resettlement service – supporting clients moving from the Elms into council, social housing or private rental.

Move On Service – providing support for a move into more independent living in shared accommodation.

Foodbank – providing emergency food parcels and household provisions.