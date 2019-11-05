Deliveroo reveals Hemel's most popular takeaway orders
Food delivery service Deliveroo has revealed what Hemelites order the most and where from.
New data shows Friday at 9.04pm is the most popular time for Hemel Hempstead residents to order Deliveroo.
And they can’t get enough of American, with Bacon Double Cheese XL from Burger King being the most popular dish in the town, followed by British and Italian.
Most popular orders in Hemel:
- Bacon Double Cheese XL (Meal) from Burger King
- Baguette Meal Deal from Wenzel's
- Cookie Dough Utopia with Milk Chocolate from Creams
- Margherita Pizza from PizzaExpress
- Ancho Chicken Burrito from Kick Ass Burrito
In Hemel Hempstead, more than 60 per cent of Deliveroo partners are independent, creating new revenue streams for homegrown culinary talent.
Harison Foster, regional director of Deliveroo said: “Our whole team here at Deliveroo are delighted that our rapid growth in Hemel Hempstead over the past three years means that customers have more choice, restaurants are able to increase their revenue, and riders have opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work.”