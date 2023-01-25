Beloved sitcom character Del Boy Trotter brought a smile to the faces of employees at Breakspear Park Business Park in Hemel Hempstead after a surprise visit.

The Only Fools and Horses lookalike arrived in style in his famous van and met with those working yesterday (January 24). The event was designed to bring fun and positivity to employees. One said: “You don’t normally come into the office to see Del Boy’s van parked up inside your office.”

Dina Mistry, who is the marketing manager at Breakspear Park, organised the event. She said: “We wanted to do something fun and different to kick off the new year, and what better way than to bring Del Boy and his famous Trotters van to Breakspear Park.”

Del Boy lookalike posing with a smiling employee