Dacorum's annual Great British Spring Clean clears more than 600 bags of litter

More than 1,000 people took part in the 2023 Great British Spring Clean in Dacorum, with volunteers helping to clear more than 600 bags of litter throughout March and April.

The event saw 1,127 volunteers, including residents and families, schools, scout groups, businesses and local charities, getting involved, with almost half of the litter collected recyclable.

A large number of fly-tipping incidents around local streets and parks were reported and cleared.

Street champions in Tring joined Dacorum’s annual Great British Spring Clean

A spokesman for Dacorum Borough Council said: “Want to say a huge thank you to everyone who contributed to the Great British Spring Clean, whether you picked up one piece of litter or organised a clean-up on a bigger scale, your role in supporting our local communities in Dacorum is vital.

“Alongside the volunteers, the council's Clean, Safe and Green (CSG) operatives also carried out many litter picks, including along the verges of the A41. Litter picking along busy roads such as the A41 is restricted to CSG operatives only due to the traffic management and safety training that must be implemented.

“This year, Keep Britain Tidy, which runs the national Great British Spring Clean campaign, emphasised the positive impact that collecting just one bag of litter can have on the environment by encouraging everyone to take on the Big Bag Challenge. Every bag of litter collected makes a huge difference not only to our communities but to wildlife.”

The most common types of litter collected were bottles and cans, crisp packets, cigarette butts and facemasks. The spokesman added: ”Preventing litter starts with making sure rubbish is always placed in a street bin. However, if there are no street bins nearby or the bins are full, rubbish should be taken home where it can be disposed of or recycled properly.

“The Great British Spring Clean may be the most popular time for litter-picking but, you can do your bit all year round. The council lend litter-picking equipment and provide refuse and recycling bags for community litter-picking events at any time of year.”