Dacorum's Active Communities programme relaunches

Everyone Active's Active Communities programme is back up and running in Dacorum

The programme, ran by Everyone Active in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council since 2018, delivers health, fitness and social wellbeing classes to those over 50 or with injuries.

In March 2020 Active Communities was temporarily cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This meant regular attendees missed out on important physical exercise and valuable socialisation.

Prior to the pandemic, the programme was very well received by residents and won the ‘Community Programme of the Year’ at the 2019 Dacorum Sports Awards.

Over 500 elderly people took part in ‘doorstep’ exercise classes held at village halls, community centres and churches across the borough.

The programme restarted on Monday, June 7, and the first session at Highfield Community Centre was well attended, with all available spaces fully booked.

As a result, Zumba and Yoga classes will now be relaunched across another five venues.

The team at Everyone Active usually deliver 37 classes a week out in the community and support a further 160 classes a week on-site. The remaining on-site classes have been scheduled to relaunch in September 2021.

Kirsty Jones, Active Communities manager at Everyone Active, said: “So far we have had some very positive feedback about the relaunch of our classes and we can’t wait to get the go ahead on the others!

"Classes are run by our personal trainers, specific sports coaches, volunteers and elderly champions of the community selected by us due to their passion for improving lives through activity.