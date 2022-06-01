Dacorum youngsters urged to write to The Queen and help bring a smile to elderly living in care homes

But while most of the letters will not actually go to the Queen – they will instead be shared by the charity YOPEY with elderly people living in care homes not just in Dacorum but nationwide, helping to bring a smile to their faces.

YOPEY used to run Hertfordshire Young People of the Year and now runs award-winning befriending schemes between schools and care homes.

During the pandemic YOPEY has grown from working with a dozen care homes in the East of England to sending young people's letters to people across the UK.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Schoolchildren are being urged to write to the Queen

"Elderly people living in care homes are big fans of the Queen," said YOPEY founder Tony Gearing MBE.

"They will love to be included in these imaginary conversations between schoolchildren and the monarch."

Tony gave examples of what YOPEY is looking for:

> A primary age pupil might write: 'Dear Queen, my name is Molly. I love ponies. I know you love horses. Here is a drawing of me on my pony.'

> An older secondary school student might write: 'Your Majesty. My name is Tom. When I leave school I want to do a job that involves travel. I’m told you are the Head of the Commonwealth and it contains 54 countries. I have been on holiday to Malta. I understand Malta is a member of the Commonwealth. I believe you have visited many, many countries – which is your favourite? I’d imagine it is ….'

Tony explained: "The young will be writing about their lives and reflecting on what they know about the Queen."

The letters will not just bring smiles to the faces of the elderly, they will be good for people suffering from dementia.

"Even people living with dementia may not have forgotten older events from the Queen's 70-year reign such as her coronation. Having the young people's letters read to them will help them to remember."

YOPEY will choose about 20 letters to be sent to the Queen, which may get a reply.