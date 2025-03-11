Dacorum woman and her retriever triumph at Crufts 2025

By James Lowson
Published 11th Mar 2025, 10:28 BST
Michelle Elkin from Kings Langley with Quentin. Photo from: BeatMedia/The Royal Kennel Clubplaceholder image
Michelle Elkin from Kings Langley with Quentin. Photo from: BeatMedia/The Royal Kennel Club
A woman from Dacorum was among the winners at Crufts 2025.

Michelle Elkin from Kings Langley and her dog, Quentin a Retriever (Nova Scotia Duck Tolling), a German Longhaired Pointer, was named the Best of Breed winner at Crufts at the NEC Birmingham.

Crufts, run by The Kennel Club, is a world famous celebration of happy, healthy dogs and of the loving relationship that they enjoy with their owners.

This year’s showcase ran from March 6-9 at the NEC Birmingham and was broadcast on Channel 4.

Data from the Kennel Club shows that over 24,000 dogs descended on Birmingham for this year’s event, 155,000 people went to Birmingham to support the annual programme, and 8.7 million people watched part of the show globally.

Crufts was founded in 1891 and remains the best known dog competition in the UK.

More information on the annual four legged event can be found online.

