Dacorum village's annual event helps bring the community together

Bourne End Village Show returned to Bourne End this year to the delight of the judges who commented that so many community shows are disappearing.

The annual event, organised by Organised by members of the committee of Bourne End Village Association, at Bourne End Village Hall continues to bring the community together, it was particularly important this year as the pandemic had kept many people apart, and there were many new people who moved to the village.

Gordon Rolfe, Chairman, said: "Missing a year because of Covid didn’t dent any of the enthusiasm for this annual event.

"There was a good turnout in exhibits ranging from flowers to tapestry. What’s more, it was a great social event bringing the village together."

Judges chose winners in a number of different categories including home made arts and crafts, culinary delights, photography, a kid's section, and garden produce.

Valerie Crawley won the overall shield again, with Maggie Cassidy coming a close second.

Gordon Rolfe won the Douglas Dean Rose bowl, while Isla Cooper won the child cup - she also competed in adult categories where she won first prize for her cucumber.

The show on Sunday, September 5, was followed by a social with cream teas and bar, which was open to everyone.

