Dacorum teams encouraged to sign up for Football Sixes tournament to support families affected by cancer

Dacorum teams are invited to sign up for Lasting Memories Cancer Trust's Football Sixes tournament to support families and individuals affected by cancer.

The charity's inaugural ‘Football Sixes’ tournament will be at the Hertfordshire FA Headquarters - The County Ground in Letchworth on Sunday, October 17.

Lasting Memories Cancer Trust is run entirely by volunteers including its Board of Trustees and was set up specifically to provide financial support and respite to individuals and families within Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire who are affected by cancer.

Hertfordshire cancer charity holds its inaugural Football Sixes Tournament

This means every penny from the proceeds of the tournament will go directly to helping individuals and families, either through the Benevolent Fund or ‘Memorable Day’ service the charity offers.

Luke Capon, co-founder and chair of Lasting Memories, said: “Following the success of our golf tournament where we raised over £5,000, we’re inviting local people to round up a team of friends or colleagues to join us for our next fundraiser.

“We’re delighted to have secured the County Ground as our venue and spectators are welcome.

"We’re also looking to partner with local businesses that might want to enter teams or take up one of our sponsorship opportunities.

“To book or for more information visit lmcancertrust.co.uk/events/footballsixes. We look forward to seeing you on the day.”