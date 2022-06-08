Nearly £13,600 was been awarded to projects in Dacorum.

This year a total of £13,594 has been awarded to ten Dacorum projects including help for Ukrainian families and Frogmore Mill.

Cllr Richard Roberts awarded a £1,000 grant to Chipperfield Parish Council to help them transport essential clothing and food which are currently being given by local residents.

The Apsley Paper Mill was given £8,000 by Cllr Jan Maddern has awarded to help towards immediate recovery costs, following a fire at Frogmore Mill in January this year.

The grant is said to help cover emergency expenses, loss of business, education, and community outreach activities.

Apsley Lock pre-school has been awarded £869 to created a new sensory area resources to help children with special educational needs.

Cllr Jan Maddern said: “Apsley Lock Pre-School is a small but vital local service. I was delighted to be able to support their request for funding towards much needed sensory equipment that will be used on a daily basis, as identified during a recent early year’s review visit.”

Cllr Terry Douris has awarded a grant of £1,000 to help pay for redecoration, soft furnishings, and sensory equipment like bubble lamp lighting at St. Mary’s C of E Primary School.

The rainbow sensory room will give the children a safe, comforting space for children to go in times of crisis and also will be used as both an intervention room and a small group room.

Potten End School has been awarded a grant of £275 by Cllr Terry Douris to create an outside reflection area for children to develop and support their spiritual and emotional needs.

Cllr Douris said: “The well-being of our young pupils is so important, and this new facility will provide a space where they can reflect in a gentle and peaceful surrounding.”

Tring wharf has been given a £250 grant to go towards improvement and expansion.

Cllr Sally Symington said: “Canals and waterways form a vital part of Tring Division, and I am very pleased to be able to support Waterways Experiences expand and improve their wharf on the Grand Union Canal.”

£650 was awarded to Tring Together for its spring fayre activities which returns after two years due to the pandemic.

Cllr Symington said: “I'm delighted to support the Launch Day for the Tring Together Spring Fayre. One of the highlights of the day will be the animal pop-up zoo which allows supervised children contact with a range of farm animals.”

A new website dedicated to the history of Tring Rural by Rowan Ancestry will be funded by a £1,000 grant from the council.

Cllr Symington said: “I am delighted to support the building of a website for the communities of Tring Rural. Shared histories and story-telling help build communities and community cohesion.”

A £300 grant has been awarded to Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club to give children at a Wiggington primary school hockey coaching.

The in-school hockey programme is offered to all local Dacorum schools making hockey accessible to children at school within the curriculum.