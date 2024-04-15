Dacorum police officer receives prestigious ‘memorial’ award for dedication and support to victims

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Dacorum-based police officer has received an award in recognition of her dedication, hard work and support for victims.

Police Constable Natasha Webbe was presented with a Frank Mason Memorial Award during a ceremony in Hemel Hempstead.

The award is given annually in honour of an off-duty police officer who was fatally wounded in the town more than three decades ago.

The award is the highest honour the Dacorum Community Safety Partnership can bestow on its police officers.

PC Francis Mason, better known as Frank, was walking his dog in April 1988 when he witnessed a security van being held up by armed robbers in Bank Court.

He displayed enormous courage and tackled the gunmen, but was shot and, despite efforts to save him, he sadly died aged just 27 years old. As a result of his intervention the security guard was able to get to safety.

Each year, the award is presented to a Dacorum-based officer who has displayed PC Mason’s qualities of dedication, professionalism and selflessness in protecting the community. The recipients are nominated and voted for by their supervisors and selected by senior officers in the borough.

PC Webbe joined Hertfordshire Constabulary in July 2018 as a Police Now student officer and was posted to the Neighbourhood Policing Team in Hemel Hempstead.

During her early career, she piloted various projects to help protect vulnerable members of the community, build positive relationships with young people and disrupt criminality. She also produced a guide to help fellow student officers which is now widely used across the county.

As part of the Intervention response team, Natasha was often first on scene at many incidents and provided support to victims of rape and domestic abuse, giving them the confidence to support police investigations. She also gave vital first aid to a man who had been attacked with a machete.

Now in the Local Crime Unit, Natasha leads complex investigations around incidents such as robbery and aggravated burglary.

Natasha is also a Wellbeing Champion, providing valuable support to colleagues, and a licensed search officer who has helped to locate vulnerable missing people.

On receiving the award, she said: “It is an incredible honour. I have been inspired by Frank Mason and the bravery he showed, as well as the work of all the past winners, so it was a massive surprise to find out that I had won. I am very grateful to my supervisors and colleagues who have supported and encouraged me throughout my career so far.

“I joined this job to make a difference, like many of my colleagues. Being a police officer is a privileged role, as you see people at their most vulnerable and have the opportunity to help them.

“I have been lucky to have worked on several projects with the aim of reducing crime and improving the way we respond to incidents. I feel strongly about providing the best support to victims of crime and their families and I hope that as I continue my career, I can find new opportunities with my colleagues to keep making a positive impact on our community in Dacorum.”