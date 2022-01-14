Dacorum Motorcycle Riders planned ride out to support Harry Dunn's family on hold after court case postponed

Plans for Dacorum Motorcycle Riders to ride to Westminster Magistrates' Court to support the family of Harry Dunn have been put on hold after the case was postponed.

Harry Dunn, 19, died in August 2019 after a car hit his motorbike near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire.

Anne Sacoolas, a 44-year-old US citizen, was due to face criminal proceedings in the UK at Westminster Magistrates' Court on January 18, but the case has been postponed.

According to the BBC, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the delay was to allow "ongoing" discussions with the legal team of US national Mrs Sacoolas.

Mrs Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat, is accused of killing the teenager in a road crash.

Members of Dacorum Motorcycle Riders had planned to travel down to the courts to show their support for Harry's family.

Jon Andrews, from Dacorum Motorcycle Riders, said: "The court case has been postponed and everyone is not happy.

"No date has been confirmed yet but Dacorum Motorcycle Riders will still plan to ride to court when there is a date.

"We will let people know in due course when we have more details."