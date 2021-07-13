Dacorum military veterans invited to VE Day Celebration

Hemel Hempstead Rotary Club and Berkhamsted Rotary Club are arranging a day trip to the National Memorial Arboretum for military veterans in September.

The event was initially planned for VE Day celebration in 2020 but was rescheduled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Rotary Clubs are arranging the trip for September 7, and thanks to a generous grant from Dacorum Borough Council and subsidised coach cost by Barnetts Coaches they are able to provide a free day trip for up to 40 veterans and their partners/carers.

Dacorum Veterans VE Day Celebration

The visit will include travel to the NMA, land train tour of the 150 acre site as well as a £10 contribution for refreshments.

The coach will permit wheelchairs where the individual can transfer from a wheelchair to a coach seat. Regrettably, mobility scooters which cannot be folded to fit in a car boot cannot be accommodated.

However, they can be pre-booked and hired at the NMA if so desired.

If the coach should not be filled by the veterans any remaining seats will be made available to NHS frontline staff.