The inspirational personal stories of Ugandan Asians will be told in an exhibition by the Dacorum Indian Society (DIS) in the Marlowes next week.

Starting with the first-generation immigrants who rebuilt their lives in Dacorum, the display’s photographs will look at how they arrived in Hemel - establishing their community, families and legacies.

The exhibition will also look at the history of Uganda and the achievements of the second and third generations in the town.

The exhibit was created by Dacorum Indian Society

Dacorum Indian Society said that it would like to exhibit the project the Hertfordshire and other counties, to thank the UK and the general public for their support.

The group also thanked the Salvation Army, Age Concern, Hemel Hempstead Lions Club and Churches Together for their continued support of the Ugandan Asian community.