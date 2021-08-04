Dacorum Healthy Hub is open for business

A free local service where people in Dacorum can get health and wellbeing support and advice has re-opened it's doors again.

Hertfordshire’s Healthy Hubs initially launched in early 2020 but Covid-19 restrictions meant they had to move online.

With a number of venues beginning to re-open, the Covid-safe hubs are now able to welcome face-to-face visitors once again.

A nationwide survey of over 5,000 adults recently revealed that over 4 in 10 (41 per cent) adults in England say they have put on weight since the first lockdown in March 2020, with 1 in 5 (21 per cent) reporting putting on a stone or more.

Of these, 89 per cent said it was important for them to introduce new healthy habits this summer.

Whether you need help to reach a healthy weight or want to stop smoking, become more active, get mental health support or even cut down on your drinking - your Healthy Hub can help you.

Dacorum Healthy Hub offers free information, advice and support to help you stay healthy and well. The hub works with a range of professionals who can help you access the right support and services for your needs.

Fiona Thomson, Deputy Executive Member for Public Health and Community Safety, and Lee Bruce, one of the Healthy Hub co-ordinators, with Morris Bright MBE, Executive Member for Public Health and Community Safety

The hub is currently open for face-to-face, online and phone appointments and can be found at a variety of locations across Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted and the surrounding villages. Face-to-face services are currently only available at the South Hill Centre in Hemel Hempstead.

Hertfordshire County Council’s Executive Member for Public Health and Community Safety, Morris Bright MBE, said: “We know that good physical and mental health can improve our life chances so we are committed to ensuring that our residents have the opportunity to live healthy lives for as long as possible.

“We’re delighted to see the Hubs reopening, making it easier for people to pop in and get the friendly, professional support they need to improve their physical and mental health this summer.”

The hubs are a £1.2million health and wellbeing service funded and supported by Hertfordshire County Council and delivered in partnership with Hertfordshire’s 10 district and borough councils.

Morris added: “Covid-19 has had an impact on all areas of our health and wellbeing, so as well as funding and continuing to support our local Healthy Hubs, we’re also planning to invest an additional £1.5m into tackling health inequalities, developing healthy places and supporting mental health.”