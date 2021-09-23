Dacorum Fun Palace offers weekend of free creative and physical activities

Dacorum Fun Palace is back with a mix of free creative and physical activities taking place both virtually and in-person next weekend.

Active Dacorum, a Dacorum Borough Council initiative, and Hemel Hempstead Library have organised this year’s Fun Palace with many local artists and organisations taking part on Saturday, October 2, and Sunday, October 3, to celebrate culture and community.

Radio Dacorum will be broadcasting over the weekend from various Fun Palace venues across the borough.

Dacorum Fun Palace offers free creative activities for all

Fun Palaces is a national celebration that takes place all over the UK and around the world annually on the first weekend of October.

The free weekend programme includes art and crafts, wildlife and gardening activities, dance, yoga, circus skills, storytelling, back to netball and more, providing an opportunity for local residents to get active, creative and learn new skills.

Cllr Julie Banks, portfolio holder for regulatory and community services said: “Dacorum Fun Palace is about the local community coming together to share and learn new skills, take part in activities and connect with others.

"I’m delighted that we have so many local organisations and artists involved this year with some fantastic activities, showcasing their skills and knowledge and sharing these with others.”

Some of the local organisations involved in this year’s event are:

> Herts Inclusive Theatre

> Apex at the Active Dacorum Hub

> Open Door Community Hub

> Dacorum Heritage Trust

> Sunnyside Rural Trust

> Anna’s Funky Art

> Dacorum Creatives Hub

> Bernadine’s Creations

> Community Action Dacorum

> Phoenix Entertainment

> Hemel Hempstead BID

> Dacorum Community Dance

> Herts and Middx Wildlife Trust

> Hemel Hempstead Theatre Company

> Boxmoor Yoga

> Ruby Lewis Art

> Imajica Theatre Company

> Hemel Hempstead, Kings Langley and Tring libraries.

Children attending activities must be accompanied by a responsible adult at all times.