The display sticker is voluntary in England. Image: Victoria Jones PA

A Dacorum establishment has been told it needs ‘major improvement’ after receiving a one star rating from the Food Standards Agency.

Berkhamsted Football Club, based at the Club Glencar Community Stadium, received the one out of five result for its catering facilities following an inspection at the end of February.

The one star hygiene rating means ‘major improvement necessary’.

In response to the result, club chairman Steve Davis said: “I’m a bit surprised as we did have a five star rating before and the kitchen is in better shape than when we had the five.

“We don’t do a lot of food out there and it’s not used to a great extent. But we do keep it clean. It might need a lick of paint but that’s about it. We wipe it down and change the oil regularly, we got a brand new cooker recently and we ensure we keep the fridges clean.

“I don’t think they understand what the club is, it’s a football club not a five star restaurant.”

Meanwhile, it was better news for a Hemel Hempstead takeaway.

Tops Pizza in Waterhouse Street was given a score of four on February 22. A four rating is the second highest score meaning ‘good’ while a five is the top score, or ‘very good’.

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but the display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.