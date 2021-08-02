Dacorum drivers urged to get free catalytic converter marking to help protect their vehicles

Hertfordshire Police is reminding drivers that they can get free catalytic converter marking, as part of Operation Feline, to help drivers protect their vehicles.

Catalytic converter thefts have continued this year, with thieves targeting the units due to the valuable metals they contain and can be removed fairly quickly.

Operation Feline aims to help drivers protect their catalytic convertors and provide practical crime prevention advice to help deter thieves.

Police

As part of the campaign certain garages across the county are offering free security marking services.

Details of garages offering free security marking for catalytic converters can be found on the Hertfordshire Police website.

Inspector Nicki Dean, from Hertfordshire Police’s Crime Reduction Unit, said: “Thieves particularly target specific hybrid models, such as the pre-2008 Honda Jazz, Toyota Prius (2004-2016) and Toyota Arius (2012-2018).

“We are reminding drivers that we are still working with local garages to offer free security marking. So far we have marked close to 1000 vehicles since the launch of Operation Feline in 2020.

"We would also urge the public to follow our advice, remain vigilant and report incidents of suspected catalytic converter theft, particularly where people are trying to get under cars in public car parks or on public roads. If you see this happening, please call 999 immediately.”

In order to minimise the chance of becoming a victim police have issued the following advice:

> Lock your car whenever it is left unattended and keep it in a garage when parked at night if possible.

> When using a garage is not possible, park close to fences, walls or a kerb with the exhaust being closest to the fence, wall or kerb to make theft difficult.

> Consider fitting CCTV on your home or driveway, to help deter thieves.

> Use PIR or LED security lighting to make your vehicle more visible and this can also act as a deterrent.

> If your catalytic converter is bolted on, consider having the bolts welded to make removal difficult.

> Fit protective coverings on catalytic converters, such as the Toyota manufactured CATLOC device, (these are made for Toyota Prius made between 2004 and 2009) as these can make it much more difficult for thieves.

> Have your catalytic converter etched or forensically marked, and put stickers in the windscreen to say this has been done.

> Look for car parks with a Secured Car Park sign which have recognised levels of security. If you have a garage at home, ensure you use it and lock it properly.

> Noisy gravel on your drive can help deter a would-be thief, as they don't want to alert you to their approach.

> Never leave valuable items or tools on display in your vehicle as this may encourage a thief to break in.

More advice on how to make your vehicle safe is available at: www.herts.police.uk/crimeprevention.

If you have information about thefts from vehicles you can also report information online, alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.