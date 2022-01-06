Dacorum charities in the running for share of £10,000

Four charities in Dacorum have been shortlisted for a share of £10,000 as part of Ashton' s Estate Agents 2022 For Life's Great Causes charity campaign.

Every year, Ashtons is actively involved in numerous events and supports several local charities - and the estate agents is fundraising to reach its target of £10,000 which it will donate to charities within the local community.

The company wants to make this year's campaign bigger and better to support charities that have experienced a difficult time during the pandemic.

There are the charities on this year’s shortlist

Ashtons wants the public to help decide which local charities in Hertfordshire deserve a little extra support this year.

A shortlist of 20 local charities has been compiled from nominations received by the public, and the charities on this year’s shortlist are:

An online poll will be open for the public to vote for their favourite charity on Friday, January 14, at www.lifesgreatcauses.co.uk. The poll will run until Friday, February 4, when the winning three charities will be announced.

How will the money be distributed?