Dacorum businesses can apply for illegally dumped rubbish to be removed from their land for free

Businesses in Dacorum which have rubbish illegally dumped on their land can apply to have it removed for free.

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire runs the Fly Tipping on Private Land Fund which can pay the cost of having the waste removed.

The scheme covers both rural and urban areas across all ten of the Hertfordshire’s District and Borough councils.

A before picture from a site in Wyddial, East Herts

The cost and impact of fly tipping on firms and property owners has been raised at the Independent Business Advisory Group (IBAG).

The IBAG, which is also run by the PCC, gives Hertfordshire businesses the opportunity to raise and discuss the crimes which most affect them.

The group holds quarterly meetings to discuss police approaches to tackling business crime, and changes in policy that affect commerce.

Members are encouraged to put forward items for discussion in advance of the meetings.

An after picture from a site in Wyddial, East Herts

One recent success of the flytipping scheme was a farmer in Wyddial, East Herts, who had tonnes of green waste, vehicle parts, white goods, construction and household waste dumped on their land.

The fly tip was blocking access to the farm and posed a danger to wildlife. It was cleared thanks to an award of £948 from the fund.

Anyone interested in making a claim or finding out more information can contact the environmental team at their district or borough council and mention the Police and Crime Commissioner's private land fly tipping pilot.