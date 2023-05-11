Dacorum branch of Parents for Future join Warm this Winter Mass MP lobby campaign

The Dacorum branch of Parents for Future gathered in the garden of Open Door, Berkhamsted, to participate in the Warm this Winter Mass MP lobby campaign.

They met Lib Dem parliamentary candidate, Victoria Collins, and Green party parliamentary candidate, Paul De Hoest.

The meeting was one of over 80 events taking place across the UK as part of the Warm This Winter Mass MP lobby, supported by over 40 anti-poverty and environmental organisations across the UK.

Figures from the Warm this Winter campaign showed that millions of people spent the winter living in cold damp homes and more than 1,000 people died in England as a result of living in these conditions in December 2022 alone.

The campaign lobby says the recent government’s spring statement failed to commit any new money to keep homes warm and that the government’s promised ‘green day’ on March 30 turned into yet another failure on climate action.

PFF Dacorum members said Victoria and Paul expressed support for the key demands of the Warm this Winter campaign with both sharing how their personal objectives and party goals are aligned to the campaign.

Raeeka Yassaie said: “I was dismayed to learn that as of April 1, it is estimated by End Fuel Poverty that over 22% of households within Dacorum have fallen into fuel poverty.

"This of course, is not just a statistic, but a stark reminder of the systemic inequalities that persist in our constituency. It is an outrage that so many people are forced to choose between heating their homes and putting food on the table or paying for other essential expenses.

"We’re grateful to Victoria and Paul for listening to the heartfelt concerns of local residents today, their commitment to supporting the Warm this Winter campaign and pledging to address the critical challenges posed by the climate crisis. We hope to hear Gagan Mohindra, our current representative, sign up to the pledge soon.”

Mr De Hoeste, said: “I am proud to support the four demands of the Warm This Winter campaign and the Green Party has long called for greater support to assist families insulate their homes so as to keep warm and reduce bills.

"To pay for this support the Green Party also calls for windfall taxes on global fossil fuel companies that have shamelessly used the energy crisis to line the pockets of shareholders rather than help out their customers.”

Ms Collins, added: “It's a travesty that so many households and individuals are living in fuel poverty and having to choose between heating and eating. As Liberal Democrats we were the first party to call on oil and gas companies to pay a proper windfall tax to help struggling families. We have also called on the government repeatedly to scrap the energy price hike.