Dacorum Borough Council launches app to help homes save on energy bills

Dacorum Borough Council is the first council in the UK to partner with Energy Saving Trust to provide an energy efficiency app to help their residents make energy savings and reduce carbon emissions at home.

The Hertfordshire Energy Advice Tool (HEAT) is an easy-to-use app that takes users on a virtual tour around a typical home, asking questions and giving advice on how to save energy along the way.

Based on the answers provided, quick, easy, low or no-cost actions are suggested to help save users money on their energy bills and reduce their carbon footprint – a win for them and the planet.

New home energy app launched in partnership with Energy Saving Trust

Once they've finished, a tailored advice report can be emailed, providing a summary of the potential energy and money savings. The average saving from using the app is £70 a year.

Cllr Andrew Williams, leader of Dacorum Borough Council, said: “I am proud that we are the first council to partner with Energy Saving Trust on this brilliant new initiative.

"With the effects of climate change starting to take effect, coupled with this winter’s energy crisis, this app is an ideal way for the council to support our residents not only to reduce their energy use and take steps to reduce their carbon footprint but to save money as well.”

The free app is now available on Google Play and the App Store.

Dacorum and the Hertfordshire Climate Change and Sustainability Partnership (HCCSP)

A third of Dacorum’s greenhouse gas emissions comes from its homes. By taking small steps to be more efficient at home residents can help do their part to help tackle the climate emergency.

The app was developed by Energy Saving Trust, the UK’s leading trusted expert organisation regarding home energy and Dacorum Borough Council is the first local authority partner to launch the app.

As a member of the HCCSP, Dacorum Borough Council secured the roll out of the app to the 10 local authorities in Hertfordshire - making it available to over a million residents across the county.

Inga Jirgensone, group head of business development at Energy Saving Trust, said: “We are delighted to be working with the HCCSP on this exciting energy advice programme, and congratulate them on the launch of the Hertfordshire Energy Advice Tool (HEAT).

"Councils across the UK have a great opportunity to engage and support residents on their energy saving and sustainability journeys by making this energy advice app available to over a million people in Hertfordshire.”

Cllr Graham McAndrew, the chair of the Hertfordshire Climate Change and Sustainability Partnership, said, “The Partnership brings all the local authorities in the county together, along with the Local Enterprise Partnership, so that we can work on shared projects in our fight against climate change.

"This new app will be putting tailored energy efficiency advice literally at people’s fingertips and is an excellent example of what can get done when we all pull together.”

The HCCSP consists of members from Hertfordshire County Council, all 10 District and Borough Councils and the Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

HCCSP’s aim is to share information, coordinate and influence solutions, and bring forward proposals for key interventions around climate change and sustainability across the county.