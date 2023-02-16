Dacorum Borough Council celebrates 1,000 street champion litter picking volunteers

More than 1,000 street champions are now helping to keep Dacorum cleaner, greener and safer.

The community volunteers are helping to improve the area by litter picking and reporting issues including fly-tipping.

And the champions represent all ages – from Dacorum’s youngest Street Champion aged three and teenagers contributing as part of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme to retired volunteers.

Two of Dacorum's junior street champions

As a volunteer, there is no formal commitment and you can do as much or as little as you like, either in a group or independently.

Cllr Graham Barrett, Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood Services at Dacorum Borough Council, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the time given by our Street Champions, whose hard work to help keep their local neighbourhoods tidy is so important and shows a huge amount of dedication.

“The volunteers are an absolute credit and a valuable asset to our communities and borough, and they deserve huge amounts of recognition.”

If you have time available to help and are interested in joining Dacorum’s Street Champions team, register online to get your free litter-picking equipment at www.dacorum.gov.uk/street-champions. As Street Champions, all volunteers receive a litter-picking stick, a high visibility vest, a pair of gloves and a roll of refuse and recycling bags.