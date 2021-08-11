Dacorum amateur photographers invited to submit their work for charity photo exhibition

Amateur photographers in Dacorum are invited to submit photos of Hertfordshire’s places to be considered for inclusion in the Herts in Focus 2021 charity photo exhibition.

Following on from the success of Herts in Focus 2020 which featured Hertfordshire wildlife, the 2021 exhibition’s subject matter will be Hertfordshire places and will once again be raising money for Hertfordshire Community Foundation (HCF).

Henrietta Buxton, Ambassador for Hertfordshire Community Foundation said, “We are looking for images from across the county in all seasons and lights.

The Tumbling Bay Weir at Woodhall Park Estate (C) Simon Kimpton, an entrant into the exhibition

"We were delighted with the response to last year’s exhibition and we are grateful to everyone who supported it by buying a print. We raised £7,700 to help vulnerable people in Hertfordshire.

“This year we have decided to celebrate the beauty of Hertfordshire’s diverse and striking landscapes, iconic buildings and rich heritage.

"We are appealing for local amateur photographers who may like to help to improve the life of someone struggling in Hertfordshire to become involved in this exhibition.

"We know that local people are suffering as prolonged economic impact of the pandemic unfolds which is why this exhibition is raising money to help them.”

A panel will select 30 photographs to be posted one a day on social media during the month of October 2021.

The photos will also be for sale on the Herts in Focus website, pictures will be printed A4 and mounted and framed in a 30cm x 40cm frame and sold for £50 with all profit going to Hertfordshire Community Foundation a local independent charity that collects donations to provide grants and support to small charities, voluntary groups and families in crisis in Hertfordshire.

Over the past three decades HCF has funded thousands of local initiatives addressing complex social issues including domestic abuse, learning disabilities, bereavement, homelessness, mental health and many more.

Photographic contributions can be emailed to [email protected] with a title and location before Friday, August 20.