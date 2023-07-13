Cats Protection in Dacorum is looking for a forever home for furry feline Snowdrop.

And they have penned a personal advert for the five-year-old in the hope an animal lover in Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted, Tring or beyond can give her a new home.

Cuddly cat Snowdrop has had a change in circumstances and needs a new family to love and take care of her.

Snowdrop is looking for a loving family home. Photo submitted.

The 18-month-old loves being in people company and she is quite happy to curl up with you and take all the cuddles you can give.

She loves playing with her toys and is very happy for anyone to join in.

She would be happier in a family environment as the only pet, and a garden to explore away from main roads once she has settled in.

She is neutered and chipped with her worm and flea treatment up to date.

Cat Protection said: “None of our vital work would be possible without you. There are many ways you can be there for cats and kittens in Hemel Hempstead & Berkhamsted.”

If you have space in your heart and home for Snowdrop then visit the Cats Protection website or call 0345 371 1851.

Cats available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website. To express interest in a particular cat, please enquire via their listing.

