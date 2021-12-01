Cubs in Hemel Hempstead get creative for their Artistic Badge

Over 100 cubs from Hemel Hempstead took part in artistic challenges at the weekend for their Artistic Badge.

On Sunday, November 28, the cubs aged between eight and 10 from 1st Hemel, 1st Gadebridge, 1st Apsley, 4th Hemel, 2nd Hemel, 1st Bennetts End, 1st Leverstock Green, 1st Kings Langley, took part in a number of challenges from still life drawing to clay modelling.

Hemel Hempstead District would usually arrange a Cub Badge Day annually, and this year the Artist Badge was the chosen badge.

The cubs got creative at a craft station

Stations had been set up around the venue, and during the course of the event the cubs went round in their groups and had a go at every activity.

Activities on offer included: paper chains, mask painting, Christmas decorations, clay modelling, Christmas card making, collage making, posters, fabric designs and wooden tree decorations.

The cubs made paper chains