Cubs in Hemel Hempstead earn their silver awards

Two cubs in Hemel Hempstead have earned their silver awards - the highest badge a Cub Scout can earn.

Flynn Davies and Charlie Bull, both 10, are part of the 1st Gadebridge Scout Group and recently earned their Chief Scout Silver Awards.

To earn their awards, both young people needed to earn these Challenge Awards – Our World, Our Adventure, Our Outdoors, Teamwork, Team Leader, Our Skills, and Personal Challenge.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flynn Davies and Charlie Bull

They also had to earn at least six activity badges, some of which were Athletics, Backwoods Cooking, Fire Safety, Local Knowledge, Physical Recreation and Artist.

The awards were handed out at the end of the Winter term.