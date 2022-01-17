Cubs in Hemel Hempstead earn their silver awards

The Chief Scout Silver Award is the highest badge a Cub Scout can earn

By Reporter
Monday, 17th January 2022, 1:45 pm

Two cubs in Hemel Hempstead have earned their silver awards - the highest badge a Cub Scout can earn.

Flynn Davies and Charlie Bull, both 10, are part of the 1st Gadebridge Scout Group and recently earned their Chief Scout Silver Awards.

To earn their awards, both young people needed to earn these Challenge Awards – Our World, Our Adventure, Our Outdoors, Teamwork, Team Leader, Our Skills, and Personal Challenge.

Flynn Davies and Charlie Bull

They also had to earn at least six activity badges, some of which were Athletics, Backwoods Cooking, Fire Safety, Local Knowledge, Physical Recreation and Artist.

The awards were handed out at the end of the Winter term.

If you’re interested in getting involved, email [email protected].

