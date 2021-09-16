Creation of Development Board will help to ensure best possible growth for Hertfordshire

The Hertfordshire Growth Board has moved to ensure effective communication and maintain strong relations with the construction and development Industry with the creation of a new forum for the county.

A proposal for the new Hertfordshire Infrastructure and Development Board (HIDB) was approved at a meeting of the Growth Board last Tuesday, September 7, with its first meeting likely to take place in November.

To enable that approach and close engagement with the development industry, the 11 Hertfordshire councils forming the Growth Board, along with the Local Enterprise Partnership, has chosen MPC and Curtin and Co to be its partners on the formation of the HIDB.

Richard Roberts, Leader of Hertfordshire County Council and Chair of Hertfordshire Growth Board

The HIDB will bring together councils and the sector to work on delivering the infrastructure and homes needed in Hertfordshire. A joined-up approach, epitomising the collaborative ethos of the Growth Board itself, with the development and construction sector is seen as vital to delivering the best possible growth – including the building of up to 100,000 new homes needed in Hertfordshire by the mid-2030s.

Linda Haysey, leader of East Herts District Council and chair of Hertfordshire Infrastructure and Planning Partnership, has also been appointed Chair of the newly-established Infrastructure and Development Board.

She said: “The formation of the Hertfordshire Infrastructure and Development Board is further evidence that, in our county, matters around growth and development are treated in a very inclusive manner.

“It means we can and will have a much more co-ordinated approach, as it is very important for borough and district councils – and all of the partners – to have strong relationships with developers, builders and landowners.

"We are looking forward to working even more closely with developers so we can deliver the type of growth that Hertfordshire expects and deserves.”

Richard Roberts, Leader of Hertfordshire County Council and Chair of Hertfordshire Growth Board, said: “It is fantastic that the Growth Board is leading the way on making sure that Hertfordshire has effective and beneficial engagement with the development sector.

"By establishing the Infrastructure and Development Board, it will reinforce and bolster the way we deliver high quality sustainable growth.

“I have no doubt it will be hugely instrumental in helping us to drive innovation in Hertfordshire – to influence the pace of delivery, the quality of development and also enable us to get the type of feedback we need and analyse the issues facing the construction sector.

"This approach will also be vital in making sure our residents feel engaged and have the opportunity to help to shape plans in their communities.”

Nikki Davies, Managing Director of MPC, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Hertfordshire Growth Board to assist in establishing the new Hertfordshire Infrastructure and Development Board.

"Fostering meaningful dialogue between local authorities, the development industry and key stakeholders in the region is a core business principle for MPC.

“Through digital engagement, analysis and communications management, we are looking forward to helping facilitate important discussions on the positive change that good growth can deliver for communities in Hertfordshire.”

Nick Stanton, Joint Managing Director of Curtin and Co, said: “Councils in Hertfordshire face great opportunities to secure the infrastructure improvements they know the county needs by working with developers and key stakeholders.

"At Curtin&Co, we know that honest, open dialogue is key to removing the traditional distrust that surrounds large-scale developments and ensures that communities benefit from strong, local growth.”